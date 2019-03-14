|
Mindy Beth Minnella
EAST FISHKILL - Mindy Beth Minnella, 41, a lifelong area resident, died on March 12, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born on April 19, 1977 in North Tarrytown, Mindy was the daughter of Rocco and Deborah (Sippel) Minnella. She graduated from Carmel High School, SUNY Oneonta and Fordham University where she received her Master's Degree. An avid outdoors person, Mindy loved going to the beach, swimming and hiking on the Rail Trail.
Mindy is survived by her parents; her sister, Stacy Wells; her nephews, Corey and Ethan; and her grandmother, Carmella Minnella.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5-8pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Funeral Service will be on Friday at 12pm at the funeral home followed by entombment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please visit Mindy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 14, 2019