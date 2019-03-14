|
Mindy Rose Dohrenwend
Hyde Park - Mindy Rose Dohrenwend, a resident of Hyde Park, entered into rest Sunday March 10, 2019. She was 32.
Daughter of David Dohrenwend and Stephenie Deger Dohrenwend, she was born July 15, 1986 in Poughkeepsie. Mindy worked as a receptionist at Iconic Hair Salon in Rhinebeck. Mindy had a passion for life which she shared with her family and friends. She was known for her laughter, love and honesty. Mindy enjoyed hiking and the outdoors as well as music. She loved her tattoos. Most importantly, she was a mother and loved her son, Max, more than anything.
Survivors include her mother, Stephenie Dohrenwend and her companion, Steve Curtin of Stormville; her father, David Dohrenwend and his fiancé, Kelly Kindleburg of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; her son Maxton Spencer Ferry; her sister, Hope Dohrenwend; the father of her son, Brendon Ferry and his parents, Charles and Lori Ferry; her best friend, Jen Aiello; many aunts, uncles and cousins; several nieces and nephews; as well as her beloved dog, Lola.
Family will receive friends on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Straub, Catalano & Halvey Funeral Home, 55 East Main Street in Wappingers Falls.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her son Max.
To send a personal condolence or for directions, please visit our website at www.StraubCatalanoHalvey.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 14, 2019