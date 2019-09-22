|
|
Minerva S. Davis
Huntersville, NC - Minerva Sarando Davis, known to family and friends as Minnie, passed away at age 87 on Monday, September 9, 2019, in Huntersville, N.C. She was the widow of G. Bradford Davis, who preceded her in death last November, after 63 years of marriage.
Minerva lived in the Town of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., for 49 years, before relocating to Huntersville, N.C., in 2015.
Minerva was born in 1932, in Worcester, Mass., the daughter of Peter and Evangeline Sarando. She graduated from Clark University in Worcester in 1954 with a Bachelor's degree in Romance Languages. An accomplished singer, Minerva studied vocal performance at the New England Conservatory in Boston. Minerva met her future husband, Bradford, when they were cast as husband and wife in the George Bernard Shaw play, "Androcles and the Lion," while at Clark. They were married in 1955.
Minerva moved to Poughkeepsie in 1966. She was active as a mother and homemaker, and was involved in many volunteer activities. In addition to activities with her three children, Minerva was a member of New Hackensack Reformed Church, where she sang in the choir, often as a soloist. She was active in several community organizations, serving as President of the Poughkeepsie Chapter of American Association of University Women; as President of P.E.O., Chapter AX; as Chairman of the American Cancer Society Crusade in the Town of Poughkeepsie; and on the board of the Children's Home of Poughkeepsie. She also undertook speech therapy with children at the Astor Day Treatment Center. Minerva was an avid gardener, and was designated a Master Gardener by the Dutchess County Cooperative Extension.
Minerva is survived by her three children and their families: Gary Davis and his wife, Sherri, of Elon, NC; Jeff Davis and his wife, Catherine, of Huntersville, NC; and Catherine Ingersoll and her husband, Paul, of Austin, TX., her nine grandchildren, and a great-grandson.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019