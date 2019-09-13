|
Minnie Boehm White
Wappingers Falls - Minnie entered into rest on September 10, 2019 at the Sapphire Nursing Home in Wappingers, she was 94.
Minnie was married to John "Patrick" White for 65 years. Together they had three children: Patrick, Deborah and Ellen.
Minnie was employed as a secretary for several real estate agencies while living in Dutchess County. They retired to Port Orange, Florida. Minnie returned to New York in 2010 and resided with her daughter, Ellen.
Minnie was predeceased by her husband John "Patrick" White (March 16, 2010) and their daughter, Deborah Ann Graf (September 3, 2013).
Minnie is survived by her brother, Henry "Hank" (Janet) Boehm of Conway SC; her son Patrick (Tootsie) White of Savannah GA, her daughter Ellen (George) McSpedon of Wappingers Falls NY, grandchildren; Howard (Kristal) White of Corpus Christi TX, Kevin White of Conroe TX, Patricia Walker of Corpus Christi TX, Kelly McSpedon (Matt White) of Poughkeepsie NY, Wendy (Patrick) Wood of Wappingers Falls NY, Philip (Debbie Moore) of Hopewell Jct NY, George D (Rebecca) McSpedon of Poughkeepsie NY, Michael (Sara) McSpedon of Glenview IL and many great grandchildren along with a great-great grandchild.
A "remembrance" will be celebrated at Delehanty Funeral Home in Wappingers on September 15, 2019 to remember Minnie, her husband John "Patrick" and daughter Deborah, from 2 to 4 PM. Services will be at 2:30 PM
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sapphire Nursing Home for the loving and compassionate care they gave Minnie for her final year of life. You are all family to us. And thank you to Peggy, Phyllis and "our Angel" from Mid-Hudson Regional Home Health Care for the loving care you gave mom to keep her home as long as possible. We were blessed to have this extended family. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 13, 2019