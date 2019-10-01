|
|
Moacyr "Moss" Calhelha
Lewes, DE - Moacyr "Moss" Calhelha, 71, of Lewes, Delaware passed away on Thursday, 26 September 2019 at his home. He was born on June 7, 1948 in New York City to the late Maria Ospina and Moacyr Ramos Calhelha.
Moss received his Bachelor's Degree from Syracuse University and his Juris Doctorate from New York Law School. Moss was an Assistant District Attorney in New York City after which he went into private practice. He was actively involved in community affairs including Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh, the American Red Cross, the United Way, and the Boy Scouts of America. He was an avid lifelong sailor.
Moss is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Calhelha of Lewes, DE; his son, Rob Calhelha of Fairfax, VA; his daughter, Jane Calhelha of Asheville, NC; his granddaughters: Maria and Jana Calhelha of Fairfax, VA; and his sister, Daura de Assis of California.
A memorial life celebration will be held at Chelsea Yacht Club on Sunday, 3 November 2019 from 2:00 to 5:00 at 19 Front Street, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh.
Arrangements are being handled by Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, Lewes, DE.
Please visit Mr. Calhelha's Life Memorial Webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Oct. 1, 2019