Dr. Mohammad-Reza Ariaey-Nejad
Mohammad-Reza Ariaey-Nejad, MD, Ph. D., FACP (Dr. Reza Nejad), age 88, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020, due to complications from Pulmonary Fibrosis. Dr. Nejad was born on December 7, 1931 in Tehran Iran, where, in addition to the many prestigious positions he held, he was a well-loved community physician, before geopolitical circumstances relocated him to the United States, a country that he loved deeply. In Iran, Dr Nejad was also a Colonel in Iranian Army, where he held the position of the Director of National Laboratories at Leila Pahlavi Hospital. In the United States, in addition to his Medical Degree as a Board Certified Internist, Dr. Nejad held a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. He was also a Fellow of the American College of Physicians.
After his relocation to the United States with his family in the early 80's, Dr. Nejad continued his devotion to patients in his community, by starting a practice in Beacon, New York, where his skills, experience and knowledge soon earned him a reputation as one of the best Internists in the Hudson Valley area. Upon his retirement in 2012, Dr. Nejad relocated to Florida with his wife, Rouhi, to enjoy his last years in better weather and health, before he succumbed to his chronic illness.
Dr. Nejad is survived by his wife of 63 years Rouhi Nejad, his children, Natalie Patrizio and her husband Mark Patrizio, Shahin Ariaey-Nejad, Vida Odescalchi and her husband Dominic Odescalchi; as well as his four grandchildren, Justin Rastegar, Chase Rastegar, Alex Odescalchi and Victoria Odescalchi. All of whom he loved deeply, and, in addition to keeping them all healthy with his medical skills, served as the best father and grandfather anyone could ask for. His life will be celebrated by his family in a private ceremony. Rest in Peace, Dr. Nejad.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 13 to May 15, 2020