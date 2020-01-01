|
|
Monica Scharff
PLEASANT VALLEY - Monica Inglesby Scharff, 76, of Pleasant Valley, NY, passed away on December 29, 2019. She was born in Camden, NJ, on May 7, 1943 to the late Gerald A. Inglesby and Ella O'Donnell Inglesby. Monica was baptized in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit on June 6, 1943 at St. Cecilia Church, Pennsauken, NJ. She was a graduate of Saint Mary of the Angels Academy in Haddonfield, NJ, and received her Registered Nursing Degree from Misericordia University, Philadelphia, PA.
Monica's passion for her family and her faith were steady and immeasurable. She was a natural born caregiver; it flowed from her continuously. Growing up, she honed her caregiving skills on her four younger siblings. She followed that with three children of her own. This kept her busy but she needed more so she fostered many children, worked as a school & private nurse and finished her career at the Oblates of St. Francis De Sales retirement home for priests, in Elkton, MD. She loved having many family members and friends around and traveling to Bermuda. Monica will be missed for her compassion, humor, contagious laugh and absolute, unconditional love. We are comforted knowing she has gone to be with her Lord and Savior.
Monica is survived by her children: Michelle Ulmer, Kathleen (Christopher) Johnston, and Daniel (Cheri) Scharff. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Miranda (Oliver Purcell) Ulmer, Jacqueline Ulmer, Charline Ulmer, CJ Ulmer, Ryan Johnston, Samuel Johnston, Nicholas Becker, Cassidy Scharff, Victoria Scharff; two sisters: Susan (Norman) Disney and Ellen (Dennis) Deering; and one brother: John (Kathy) Inglesby and many nieces and nephews. Monica was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Edward and Gerald A. Inglesby Jr.
Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St, Pleasant Valley, NY from 9-11AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, 1590 Main St, Pleasant Valley, NY at 11:30AM. Burial will be Saturday, January 4, at 11:30AM in Mt. Carmel Cemetery at the intersection of Camden Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road in Moorestown NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to .
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020