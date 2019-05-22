Monserrate Irizarry



HOPEWELL JUNCTION - Monserrate Irizarry, 73, an area resident since 1986 and formerly of the Bronx, died on May 19, 2019 at the Poinciana Medical Center in Kissimmee, FL.



Born in Caguas, Puerto Rico on November 16, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Diego and Amelia (Reyes) Santiago. Monsie had been employed as the Secretary for the US Postal Inspectors for 38 years until her retirement in 2006. She was a parishioner of St. Columba Church in Hopewell Junction. She enjoyed music, dancing and shopping, but more than anything, she loved spending time with her family, children and fur grandchildren.



On July 27, 1975 in the Bronx, Monsie married Albert Irizarry who survives at home. She is also survived by her children, Albert Irizarry Jr. of Fishkill, Audrey Irizarry of Fishkill, and Brian Irizarry of St. Petersburg, FL; her siblings, Diego Santiago Sr. and Candy Montanez of Kissimmee, FL, Carmen and Jose Gutierrez of Kissimmee, FL, Alma Rosado of Bronx, and Juan Santiago of Bronx; and her fur grandchildren, Wesley, Charlie and Perry.



Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2-4 and 7-9pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. The Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Saturday at 10am at St. Columba Church, 835 Route 82, Hopewell Junction followed by interment in Fishkill Rural Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to the or the . Please visit Monsie's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 22, 2019