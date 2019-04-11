|
|
Mozell Marie West
Poughkeepsie - Mozell Marie West, 88, passed away at home on April 5, 2019. She was born September 3, 1930 to the late John Wright Colden and Emma Jean Hancock. After graduating from Poughkeepsie High School she became a bus driver for First Student. She retired in 1996 after 28 years. She married Aaron V. West Jr. in 1950; he predeceased her in 1996. She then met her loving companion Thurman Dancy. They were together for many years until his passing. She is of the Baptist Faith and loved her family, music, dancing and cooking.
She is survived by her children; Regina Dancy-Brown, Shawn L. Dancy and Elaine Dancy-Davis; godsister Camela Daniels; 9 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is predeceased by a daughter, a son and a twin sister.
Calling hour will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 10:30-11:30am at Bethel Church of God in Christ, with a funeral service beginning at 11:30am. Burial to follow in Wappingers Rural Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Joseph J. Darrow Sr. Funeral Home Inc. 39 S. Hamilton St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. 845-452-1840. To send online condolences, please visit www.darrowfuneralhome.org
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 11, 2019