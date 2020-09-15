1/
Muriel Bozsik
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Muriel Bozsik

Formerly of Poughkeepsie - Muriel Bozsik formerly of Poughkeepsie, New York passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on August 30, 2020.

Born in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 8, 1923 she was the daughter of Edmund and Mabel Moore DuBois.

Muriel was a graduate of the Hudson River State Hospital School of Nursing. Muriel worked as a RN at both St. Francis and Vassar Hospitals.

On August 7, 1949 Muriel married John S. Bozsik in Poughkeepsie. John predeceased her June 3, 2010.

Muriel is survived by a brother Edmund DuBois of Sumter, SC, her niece Susan Backer and Husband Clem of Virginia Beach and several cousins.

Muriel was predeceased by her husband and sister Christine Bedell.

Visitation will be held from 12pm to 1pm Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A graveside service will follow at 1:30pm at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.

If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved