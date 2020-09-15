Muriel Bozsik
Formerly of Poughkeepsie - Muriel Bozsik formerly of Poughkeepsie, New York passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on August 30, 2020.
Born in Poughkeepsie, New York on January 8, 1923 she was the daughter of Edmund and Mabel Moore DuBois.
Muriel was a graduate of the Hudson River State Hospital School of Nursing. Muriel worked as a RN at both St. Francis and Vassar Hospitals.
On August 7, 1949 Muriel married John S. Bozsik in Poughkeepsie. John predeceased her June 3, 2010.
Muriel is survived by a brother Edmund DuBois of Sumter, SC, her niece Susan Backer and Husband Clem of Virginia Beach and several cousins.
Muriel was predeceased by her husband and sister Christine Bedell.
Visitation will be held from 12pm to 1pm Thursday September 17, 2020 at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. A graveside service will follow at 1:30pm at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
If you would like to leave an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com