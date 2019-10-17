Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave.
Poughkeepsie, NY
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
Pine Lawn Cemetery
Long Island, NY
Muriel D. Zipser


1923 - 2019
Muriel D. Zipser Obituary
Muriel D. Zipser

Poughkeepsie, New York - Muriel D. Zipser, 96, of Poughkeepsie, NY passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Lutheran Care Center. A 12 year local resident and previously of Deer Park, LI, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary Graves. She was born in Bronx, NY on March 7, 1923. Muriel married John A. Zipser on September 19, 1955 in Bronx, NY and he predeceased her on January 21, 2016. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and she enjoyed puzzles and reading. Muriel is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Peter J. and Carrie Zipser, Sr., of LaGrange and grandchildren, Peter J. Zipser, Jr. "PJ" of East Lyme, CT and Andrew J. Zipser and Matthew J. Zipser, both of LaGrange, NY. In addition to her husband John, Muriel was predeceased by her brother Buddy Graves and sisters Dorothy Graves, Joan Jones and Betty Schaller. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00pm at the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 at the Pine Lawn Cemetery, Long Island, NY. To send online condolences, please visit our website at ome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.