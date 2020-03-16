|
Muriel L. Ecklund
Red Hook - Muriel L Ecklund, 96, a longtime Long Island resident, passed away on Sunday, March 15th, 2020 at the Baptist Nursing Home in Rhinebeck, NY.
Muriel was born on January 22nd, 1924, in Manhattan, NY, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Irene (Ackerman) Post. Muriel married Wallace Ecklund on September 2nd, 1944 in Freeport, NY. Wallace predeceased her in 1992.
She was the secretary at Massapequa High School in Massapequa, NY for many years before retiring to Upstate New York. In addition to her secretarial work, Muriel was always an advocate in education. She held several positions in the PTA and election boards for local schools.
Muriel is survived by her daughters, Sue, and her husband Frank, McCann of Red Hook, NY and Nancy, and her husband Gary, Bovee of Conklin, NY; her grandsons, Ian, Frank (Jessica) and Erik; her great grandchildren, Erik and Marissa; in addition to extended family and friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM.
Funeral services will be held at 10AM on Thursday, March 19th, 2020 at Burnett & White Funeral Homes, Red Hook, NY. Burial will follow at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Muriel's memory to the Baptist Home, 46 Brookmeade Dr, Rhinebeck, NY 12572.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020