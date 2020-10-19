Muriel Swart



With deep sadness, we share the news that Muriel Ruth Swart passed away on Friday, October 16th, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospice Inn after a fall.



Muriel lived most of her life in Pine Plains, NY- a small farming community where everyone knew their neighbors.



Life was simple...



Work was at IBM in Poughkeepsie for almost 40 years.



Life was sports- playing and watching, going on trips with family and friends and enjoying the holidays with both. She was a member of the Methodist Church, took care of her parents until they passed and at 80 took the 'older' folks to the doctors and delivered Meals-on-Wheels to shut-ins. "You do whatever you can" was the way she lived.



In 2013, she moved upstate to be closer to family, living at The Pines at Heartwood and The Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center. She kept her sense of humor and was always ready with a chuckle or a wink or a game of Flinch.



She leaves several nieces and nephews, but at 92 she said she was ready to join the rest of her family- parents Mary and Floyd Swart, brothers Harry, Earl, Don, Richard and sister Elizabeth.



In celebration of Muriel's life, do what she did: perform simple acts of kindness and make the world a better place.



A graveside service will be held in Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains, NY at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 20th. Social distancing and masks required.









