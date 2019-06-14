|
Myer Seidman
Poughkeepsie, NY - Myer Seidman, a resident of Poughkeepsie, passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2019 following a lengthy battle with cancer.
The second of five siblings, Myer was born in Montreal, Canada on April 21, 1925 to Annie Bernstein Seidman and Harry Seidman. He immigrated to the United States upon his marriage to his late wife of 68 years, Ray, just months after he had met her at the Green Mansions resort in New York's Adirondacks, a love at first sight for both of them.
Initially living in Brooklyn and then Queens, their familys growth led them to settle in Jericho, NY, where they raised their two daughters and a son. In later years, they lived in Rock Hill, NY, Hallandale, FL, and for the last several years in Poughkeepsie.
Myer pursued a career in the childrens clothing industry, as a salesman, sales manager, and manufacturing business owner. He had a passion for writing and had many jobs writing for local newspapers. Myer always found time, though, for active parenting, engaging with his children in skiing and horseback riding, and even keeping horses in his own backyard corral. He also loved dancing with his wife Ray at every family celebration throughout their marriage.
Myer is survived by his daughters -- Lori Weinreich, and her husband David, and Randy Freeman, and her husband Ken -- as well as his daughter-in-law Alice Seidman, the widow of his late son Gary. He also leaves behind eight devoted grandsons -- Jonathan Freeman (and his wife Andrea), Brett Freeman (and his wife Lauren), Bradley Seidman, Douglas Seidman (and his wife Ashley), Keith Seidman (and his wife Sara), Marc Weinreich (Linda Ong), Michael Weinreich (and his wife Ilana), and Brian Weinreich (and his wife Molly) -- as well as six loving great granddaughters and three great grandsons.
Myer's funeral service will be held at Temple Beth-El, 118 South Grand Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Sunday morning, June 16th, at 9:00 AM. He will then be entombed at the Sanctuary of Abraham & Sarah, located at 735 Forest Avenue, Paramus, NJ 07652 at 12:30pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 or to Temple Beth-El.
Arrangements have been made under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, 218 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. For online condolences, please visit the Torsone website at www.torsonememorial.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 14, 2019