|
|
Myron Edmonds
POUGHKEEPSIE - Myron Edmonds, 88, died on November 3, 2019 in Tennessee where he had been staying with his son.
Born in Beacon on November 13, 1930, Myron was the son of the late John H. and Alberta (Scofield) Edmonds. He proudly served in the US Air Force during the Korean Conflict. On November 6, 1953, he married LaQuitta "Luckie" (Newhouse) Edmonds in Fukuoka, Japan. Luckie predeceased him in 2018 after 65 years of marriage.
Myron and Luckie raised their family in Poughkeepsie. He had been employed by Texaco Research in Beacon until his retirement. Myron enjoyed working on his family's farm, and he and his wife ensured their family meals be genuine, homegrown, and truly farm-to-table. Myron was also an avid pilot who loved to fly. He was also a pilot instructor and airplane mechanic. Above all else, he cherished spending time with his family.
Myron was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as a Bishop and a Patriarch.
He is survived by his daughter, Ginger Langer & her husband Joe of Blairsville, GA; his son, Mark Edmonds & his wife Linda of Niota, TN; his grandchildren, Joanne Edmonds, John-Mark Edmonds & his wife Halley, Lacie Shirley & her husband Mark, and Shane Slagle; his brother, Elting Raquet; his sister, Janet Pulichene; and many nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives & friends.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was also predeceased by his daughter, Mary Edmonds Slagle, in 2008.
Visitation will be held from 10 - 11 am on Friday, November 8th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 204 Spackenkill Road, Poughkeepsie. A service will be held at the church at 11 am followed by interment at Hopewell Cemetery in Hopewell Junction.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Humanitarian Services, c/o LDS Philanthropies, 1450 N. University Ave., Provo, UT 84604 (www.ldsphilanthropies.org). Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home. For online tributes, please visit www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019