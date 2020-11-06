Myrtle Johnson, 94, an area resident for over 24 years, died on November 4, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center. She previously lived in Mamaroneck.
Born in 1926 in Valhalla, Myrtle was the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Chambers) Burghardt. Myrtle owned and operated a day care center in Mamaroneck for 34 years. She then retired in 2006 from Small World Day Care Center in Wappingers Falls. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and attended the Kingdom Hall in Hopewell Junction.
In 1949 at Bethel Baptist Church in White Plains, Myrtle married Leon J. Johnson who predeceased her in 2000. She is survived by a son, Walter C. Johnson and his wife Susie of South Carolina; her grandchildren, Claire O'Dell, Walter Johnson, Jr., Ryshana Curtis, Antonia Lesgold, and Francis Johnson; as well as seven great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a multitude of friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was also predeceased by her sons, Kevin James Johnson in 2006 and Anthony Wayne Johnson in 2001.
Due to current COVID restrictions, a memorial service will be held via zoom. Myrtle will be buried at Fishkill Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc. Please visit Myrtle's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com
