|
|
Myrtle Moore
Red Hook - Myrtle D. Moore, 90, a lifelong Red Hook resident, passed away on Wednesday, February 13th, 2019 at her home.
Born on June 2, 1928, in Pine Plains, NY, she was the daughter of the late Hartford and Hannah Lane (Ingles) Ingles. Myrtle married Cecil W. Moore and he predeceased her on Oct 11, 1981.
Myrtle will always be remembered as high spirited and happy person. Her devotion and love was to her family. In addition to her husband, her two sons, Cecil W. Moore, Jr. and Dale R. Moore, predeceased her.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Daniel E. Moore of Lake Katrine, NY, Catherine F. Moore of Red Hook, NY, and Kimberly Simmons of Red Hook, NY; a niece Nancy Cunningham of Rhinebeck, NY; along with a sister in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Friends may call at the Burnett & White Funeral Homes on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 12 - 2PM. Funeral services will begin at 2 pm with the Rev. James Miller officiating. Interment will follow at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Red Hook, NY.
Memorial donations may be made in Myrtle's memory to the United Methodist Church of Red Hook, 4 Church Street, Red Hook, NY 12571.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
For directions, or to sign the online guest book, please visit www.Burnett-White.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Feb. 17, 2019