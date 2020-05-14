|
|
Nadine Katherine Lewis
Poughkeepsie - Nadine Katherine Lewis, 60 of Poughkeepsie, NY transitioned to her eternal life on Monday, May 4, 2020, at her home. Born on February 3, 1960 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the fourth child of the late Phillip J. Lewis and Catherine Anderson Lewis.
Nadine Lewis graduated from Franklin D. Roosevelt High School, SUNY New Paltz, with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in English/Journalism and went on to earn her Master of Arts Degree in Counseling and Community Psychology from Marist College in 2003. Nadine started her career at Marist College in 1986 until she retired in 2013. She was the Associate Director of the Higher Education Opportunity Program; an Adjunct Instructor teaching Career Planning and Decision Making. She also taught Introduction to College Reading and Writing. Nadine's focus was to assist students to research their options and realize their true potential - academically, professionally, and personally. She advocated that everyone had the ability to be academically successful. Nadine was the Regional and Government Relations Representative for Higher Education Opportunity Program's Professional Organization, and VicePresident of Marist Minority Affairs Professional Organization. Additionally, she was extensively involved in the African Women's Alliance, the Nubian Poets of Marist College, the college's traditional newspaper, and Vice President of the Marist Minority Affairs Professional Organization.
Nadine was a Program Director of Catherine Street Center. In 1985, she collaborated with Bakari Adyemi, when they wrote a proposal for the "Poughkeepsie Unity B' Ball Classic" City of Poughkeepsie Summer Basketball League through the city recreation department. She worked with the program for 5 years and the Unity B' Ball Classic continues to serve the community to this day. Nadine worked on the Unity in the Community Day Festival Committee as the Entertainment Coordinator.
Nadine had a passion for mentoring young women and men and promoting positive cultural attitudes, particularly in the African American community. She was involved and participated in numerous community organizations and held membership and leadership positions. In December 1988, she and Bakari Adyemi, Assistant Director of Field Experience at Marist College, coordinated the first community celebration of Kwanzaa in the City of Poughkeepsie. Her other community affiliations have included the Literacy Volunteers of America, Dutchess County Board of Directors, the Mill Street Loft, Inc., Board of Directors, the African - American Heritage Committee (Vice President), and the leader of Dutchess County Girl Scout Council. Nadine was also an active member of the Black Child Development InstituteMid-Hudson Affiliate for 30 years.
In April 2009, she was initiated as a member to the Mid-Hudson Valley Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. until her transition. She was an active member of the courtesy, membership, and scholarship committees. Nadine also served as an advisor to the Betty Shabazz Delta Academy for girls in grades 6th to 8th, and taught writing and the meaning of Kwanzaa. Additionally, she worked with the Jabberwock Cotillion for juniors and seniors for eleven years. She served as the chapter's chaplain and liaison to Marist College. Nadine was honored for her tireless community work and commitment to the Mid-Hudson Valley Alumnae Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Nadine was a long-standing member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Poughkeepsie, NY where she served and participated in the Voices of Unity Choir, President of the Ebenezer Adult Choir, Vice President of the Henderson Voices, Church Clerk, Servant Leader of the Women's Ministry/ Women's United Serving Christ, Ebenezer Baptist Church Pastor's Aid Ministry, Scholarship Ministry, Youth Choir, and Girl Scouts. For the past four years, she helped coordinate the annual Women's Day at Ebenezer. For decades she volunteered her talent, time, and treasures to Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Prior to devoting her years of service to her community, Nadine was a Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Club Debutant. She received numerous awards and recognition for her community and committee work. Most recently she was the recipient for the Rosa Parks Award, Poughkeepsie Neighborhood Club (2009), The Fredrick Douglas Award for community service (2009), The Black Achievers in Education Award (2004), The Greater Service, Greater Progress Award from the Theta Sigma Chapter of the Sigma Gamma Rho (2007), Scholarship and Recognition Ebenezer Baptist Church Award (2003), and the Outstanding Young Women of America (1997).
Nadine loved her family, church family, friends, students, and community. Her generosity in helping those in need made her a mentor to all who worked and served with her. She was dedicated to community service and advocacy. She loved to bake her chocolate chip brownies and homemade rolls which she learned from her mother. Nadine enjoyed swimming and traveling whenever she had an opportunity. In addition, Nadine was an avid reader and a writing scholar.
Nadine is survived by her step-mother Dr. Perinnella (Penny) Lewis aka "Too Mom", (Poughkeepsie, NY), brother Zachary (Veronica) Lewis (Columbus, OH), Sisters, Rena Williams (Poughkeepsie, NY), and Olivia Williams-Taylor (Las Vegas, NV), Nephew, Quevas Lewis (Tampa, FL), Nieces, Lovita Albritton (Columbus, OH), Deneen (Dee Dee) Williams (Poughkeepsie, NY), and Rhonda (Karl) Heard (Lauderdale Lakes, FL), and Great-Niece, Anissa Carswell-Williams (Poughkeepsie, NY), one Sister- In Law Irma Lewis, and host of cousins and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip (Penny) J. Lewis and Catherine Anderson Lewis; brothers Stephen Lewis and Reverend Elliott (Irma) Lewis.
Nadine will be laid to rest on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery, 342 South Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Due to the pandemic, only immediate family members will attend. Professional Services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43, Fairview Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime (845) 452-2894 or (845) 452-6143.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 14 to May 15, 2020