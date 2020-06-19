Nancy Anne Rappleyea
Poughkeepsie - Nancy Anne Rappleyea, a life-long Poughkeepsie resident, passed away at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of eighty six. She was the daughter of Gertrude Whalen Rappleyea and Guy Rappleyea. She attended Poughkeepsie Schools and received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from SUNY New Paltz followed by a few years employment in NY City. Nancy went on to teach at Hyde Park Elementary School and then spent the remaining years of her career in the Wappingers School District. She especially enjoyed teaching children in the younger grades.
Nancy belonged to the Poughkeepsie Ski Club and man charitable organizations and was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church. After retirement, she was very helpful in caring for her mother and other elderly family members. The household always included a well-trained and well-loved dog.
Nancy was predeceased by her brothers, Guy Rappleyea, Esquire (Mary), Monsignor Robert Rappleyea (St. Mary's Wappingers Falls, Holy Cross, Manhattan), Allan Rappleyea, Esquire (Julie), and her sister, Mary Jean King (Judge John King). She is survived by one sister, Kathleen O'Leary (Paul) and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, St. Peter's Church, Pastor Patrick Curley, on Friday, August 7, 2020. Followed by interment in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kingston, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to priestsforlife.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545.
Poughkeepsie - Nancy Anne Rappleyea, a life-long Poughkeepsie resident, passed away at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the age of eighty six. She was the daughter of Gertrude Whalen Rappleyea and Guy Rappleyea. She attended Poughkeepsie Schools and received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from SUNY New Paltz followed by a few years employment in NY City. Nancy went on to teach at Hyde Park Elementary School and then spent the remaining years of her career in the Wappingers School District. She especially enjoyed teaching children in the younger grades.
Nancy belonged to the Poughkeepsie Ski Club and man charitable organizations and was a devoted parishioner of St. Mary's Church. After retirement, she was very helpful in caring for her mother and other elderly family members. The household always included a well-trained and well-loved dog.
Nancy was predeceased by her brothers, Guy Rappleyea, Esquire (Mary), Monsignor Robert Rappleyea (St. Mary's Wappingers Falls, Holy Cross, Manhattan), Allan Rappleyea, Esquire (Julie), and her sister, Mary Jean King (Judge John King). She is survived by one sister, Kathleen O'Leary (Paul) and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Cremation has taken place. There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00 am at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel, St. Peter's Church, Pastor Patrick Curley, on Friday, August 7, 2020. Followed by interment in the family plot at St. Mary's Cemetery, Kingston, NY.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to priestsforlife.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, 3270 Franklin Ave., Millbrook, NY 12545.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jun. 19 to Aug. 2, 2020.