Services
Compassionate Funeral Care Inc
402 Maple Ave
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
(518) 584-4844
Interment
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Gerald BH Solomon Cemetery
200 Duell Road
Schuylerville, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Arlington Reformed Church
Poughkeepsie, NY
Nancy B. Le (Dodd) Fevre


1934 - 2019
Nancy B. Le (Dodd) Fevre Obituary
Nancy B. (Dodd) Le Fevre

Malta - Nancy B. (Dodd) Le Fevre, age 85, passed away on December 28, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital. She was born on April 22, 1934 in Hackensack, NJ to Henry Dodd and Edna Westervelt Dodd. Nancy graduated from Centenary College in New Jersey. Nancy worked as a service representative for Jersey Bell Telephone Company for many years. She enjoyed music, travelling, and her family.

Nancy is survived by her husband Benjamin Le Fevre, son Stephen B. Le Fevre (Suzanne) of Saratoga Springs, NY; her daughter Lori M. Cherry (Steven) of Boynton Beach, FL; and her grandchildren Sarah and Hannah Le Fevre of Saratoga Springs, NY.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Lois Dodd Crum.

An internment is planned for April 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Gerald BH Solomon Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY 12871. A memorial service will be held on April 25, 2020, at 11:30 am at the Arlington Reformed Church in Poughkeepsie, NY, followed by a lunch reception.

Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

If you wish to express your online condolences or view the Obituary, please visit our website at www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
