|
|
Nancy (Touhey) Becker
St. Augustine, Fla. - Nancy J. Becker, 77, of St.Augustine, Fla., passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at The Hospice - Bailey Center for caring in St. Augustine, FL with her family by her side.
She was born in Beacon, N.Y. on June 7, 1941, the daughter of Earle L. and Eleanor R. Hundley Hallock. She attended Beacon schools. Nancy enjoyed creating flower arrangements, and reading. She had resided in St. Augustine, FL since 1987, and belonged to the ladies auxiliary of both the VFW post #2391 in St. Augustine, FL And was past President of VFW Ladies Auxiliary post #5913 in The Village of Wappingers Falls, NY. She was predeceased by her husbands, Frederick L. Touhey, Sr. in 1984, and Frederick J. Becker, Sr. in 2001.
Surviving are her children, Donald J. Minard, Jr. (Rene) of Washington state, Mary L. Martin (James Brink deceased) of Poughkeepsie, Frederick L. Touhey Jr. (Vera Zaborski) of Hopewell Junction, Nancy Wetherington (Cliff) of Florida, Dana Scheiner(Cliff) of Florida, a brother, Earle L. Hallock, Jr.(Karen) of South Carolina, step children Elena Touhey of Florida, Fred Becker Jr of Fishkill, and Joan Veach of Clinton's Corners, several grandchildren, greatgrandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by siblings, Lois Roff, Sally Marioni, Dennis Hallock, and Peter Hallock.
Friends may call at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls Monday April 22, 2019, 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home Tuesday April 23, 2019 at10:00 AM. Burial Wappingers Rural Cemetery.
Donations may be made to or . To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019