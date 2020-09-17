Nancy Burhans



Pawling - Nancy Burhans, 85, passed away peacefully at home in Pawling NY on September 16, 2020.



She was born on October 25, 1934, in White Plains, NY to Frank and Ouida (Snuffer) Harris. Nancy Adeline Harris married Maynard L. Burhans on December 27, 1952 and they had three children; Holly, Pamela, and Matthew. Nancy graduated from Pawling High School and began working as a telephone operator for New York Telephone Company before driving school buses for Pawling School District for over 20 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed selling antiques, creating wedding cakes, and gardening. She was a dedicated member of her church, singing in the choir, playing the piano, and teaching Sunday school. The most notable aspect of Nancy's life was her dedication to her family.



She is survived by her husband, Maynard Burhans, her daughter Pamela Paugh and Robert, her son Matthew Burhans and Mary Pat, her son-in-law Scott Barnes, and her grandchildren Nicholas Barnes, Rebecca Paugh, Josh Paugh, Robert Paugh Jr., and Christopher Paugh. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Christadore. She is predeceased by her daughter Holly Barnes and her brother Frank Harris.



There will be a funeral service at the Pawling Central Baptist Church on East Main Street at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 19th. Masks are required and "social distancing" will be observed.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, who took great and loving care of Nancy, at 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie NY, 12601.



Arrangements are under the direction of the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY









