Nancy Burhans
1934 - 2020
Nancy Burhans

Pawling - Nancy Burhans, 85, passed away peacefully at home in Pawling NY on September 16, 2020.

She was born on October 25, 1934, in White Plains, NY to Frank and Ouida (Snuffer) Harris. Nancy Adeline Harris married Maynard L. Burhans on December 27, 1952 and they had three children; Holly, Pamela, and Matthew. Nancy graduated from Pawling High School and began working as a telephone operator for New York Telephone Company before driving school buses for Pawling School District for over 20 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed selling antiques, creating wedding cakes, and gardening. She was a dedicated member of her church, singing in the choir, playing the piano, and teaching Sunday school. The most notable aspect of Nancy's life was her dedication to her family.

She is survived by her husband, Maynard Burhans, her daughter Pamela Paugh and Robert, her son Matthew Burhans and Mary Pat, her son-in-law Scott Barnes, and her grandchildren Nicholas Barnes, Rebecca Paugh, Josh Paugh, Robert Paugh Jr., and Christopher Paugh. She is also survived by her sister, Mildred Christadore. She is predeceased by her daughter Holly Barnes and her brother Frank Harris.

There will be a funeral service at the Pawling Central Baptist Church on East Main Street at 10:30 AM on Saturday, September 19th. Masks are required and "social distancing" will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hudson Valley Hospice, who took great and loving care of Nancy, at 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie NY, 12601.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home, 83 East Main Street, Pawling, NY




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Pawling Central Baptist Church
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Horn & Thomes, Inc. Funeral Home - Pawling

2 entries
September 17, 2020
Nancy was a polished GEM to us all and will be remembered as such forever.
Harold & Joyce Weisel
Friend
September 17, 2020
Pam, Matt, Maynard and all the rest of the friends and family, Nancy was one in a million, in all the years I have known her I have never heard a cross word from her. I have known the family all my life and I know that she is in heaven with Our Beloved Jesus, she was a good and faithful servant and will surely be missed by everyone that knew here. May God Bless you all as you celebrate her ascension into heaven just waiting for all of you to join her in time. My. thoughts and prayers are with you and yours.
Donna Cutler-Brunow
Friend
