Nancy C. Garren
Merrill - Nancy C. Garren, 80, of Merrill died, Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Alice Center, Malone.
Born on September 5, 1938 in Jersey City, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Benjamin and Gertrude (Wilson) Wadman.
She married Bobby Leon Garren. He predeceased her.
Nancy attended Dickinson High School and St. John's School in Jersey City, NJ. She loved to ride horses as a child and enjoyed attending turkey shoots, playing bingo, knitting and collecting anything frogs. She worked as a waitress, bartender and hostess for over 20 years at Foster's Coach House in Rhinebeck, NY and was a certified nurse's aide.
She is survived by two sons, Richard (Julie) Garren of Vancouver, Washington, Jerry (Tammy) Garren of Speculator, NY; two daughters, Deborah (William) Swenson of Brockton, MA, Sandra (Robert) Benware of Merrill, NY; 12 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; eight step great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Garren of Madisonville, TN; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she was predeceased by her parents; three sisters, Dorothy Mikulka, Marlene Greenfield, Joyce Height; three grandsons, Shawn Ryan Swenson, Michael Anthony Garren and Sean Michael Byron.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Rhinebeck Cemetery, Rhinebeck, NY.
Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the s Foundation.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on June 17, 2019