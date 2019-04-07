|
|
Nancy Decker
Poughkeepsie - Nancy Amelia Decker, 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Calvary Hospice Hospital in the Bronx after a two year battle with Lymphoma. Nancy was born on November 22, 1944, in Albany, New York to Beatrice (Jerome) and Sidney E. Decker. Poughkeepsie has been her home for much of the past fifty years. Nancy could see artistic potential in everything. She designed and made beautiful doll dresses and enjoyed making bold and fun fashion choices - including her signature hot pink hairstyles. She loved animals (real and stuffed), shopping, collecting, crafting, scary movies, and sightseeing.
Following a turbulent youth, Nancy blossomed within the many friendships she created throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her love and best friend, Allan Thompson. Nancy is survived by her many friends, a brother Sidney Decker, nephews Bobby Decker and Tom Pettis, and a number of newly discovered family members.
Those whose lives were touched by Nancy are invited to a memorial gathering to celebrate her life on Friday, April 12th from 5-7:30pm at the Italian Center on 227 Mill Street in Poughkeepsie.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Topfield Equestrian Center, 115 Stone Crop Lane, Cold Spring, NY 10516.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Apr. 7, 2019