Nancy Gapco Du Vernoy
EAST FISHKILL - Nancy Gapco Du Vernoy, RN, age 64, a 40-year resident of Dutchess County, peacefully left this earth in the arms of her family members and went "somewhere over the rainbow."
Nancy graduated from White Plains High School in 1972. After graduating from Beth Israel School of Nursing in Manhattan, she became a Pediatric Registered Nurse at Blythedale Children's Hospital in Valhalla in 1976. Her loving heart went into taking care of newborns. She was proud to be a devoted member of the dedicated staff of this great children's hospital until 2014.
Nancy was also employed by Unlimited Care in Poughkeepsie, both simultaneously and subsequently, as a Pediatric Registered Nurse until 2018 when she began her battle with heart disease. Not one day did she complain about her condition nor the many surgeries she endured. Such was her personality.
Nancy gave of herself every working moment of her 42-year career caring for children, working double shifts, and giving up her days off and vacations. To the end of her life, she asked for nothing for herself as she always put others first. She was an angel for children, adults and all those who came across her. She was such a rare person and now she has earned her angel wings.
Nancy is survived by her husband Michael; her sons Jereme and Brent; her aunt Alice Mullek; and her brothers Jayson Gapco and Brian Gapco. Two of the special loves in Nancy's life were Jonaah Super and Chelsea Lyons. She cared greatly for both of them, as well as their families. She was predeceased by her loving brother Clifford Gapco; and her parents, John and Joyce Gapco.
Nancy's best friend for 38 years was her fellow nurse Kathleen Henry. Kathleen stuck with her through thick and thin. She was her best advisor and guide, and was always there for Nancy and Michael.
Services will be private under the direction of the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to Blythedale Children's Hospital, 95 Bradhurst Ave, Valhalla, NY 10595. Please visit Nancy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 22, 2019