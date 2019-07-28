|
Nancy Hart
Red Hook - Nancy Hart of Hobe Sound, FL and Red Hook, NY, passed away on July 24, 2019.
Nancy loved the Hudson Valley! Over the years, she worked for Red Hook, Contel and Taconic telephone companies, as well as at Northern Dutchess Hospital switchboard. Nancy loved people and was very community oriented. She was involved and passionate about many local initiatives; such as being an organizer of the Red Hook Apple Blossom Festival, a Big Sister and an EMT for the local fire department.
Nancy loved to garden, go antiquing, bake cookies and pies, and to talk about what life was like growing up in the Hudson Valley-her childhood on West Dorsey Lane in Hyde Park, knowing the Roosevelts, and the mischief she got into with her best friend Anna Marie Pitcher. She loved the beauty of watching sunsets over the Catskill Mountains, being surrounded by farms, and the everyday occurrences life brings while living in Red Hook, NY.
Nancy is survived by her children; Michael Hart of Jensen Beach FL, Margaret Hart of Sarasota, FL, Kelly Hart of Stuart, FL and Timothy Hart of Red Hook, NY; her sister, Sue Ulrich of North Carolina; as well as five beautiful grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Nancy will be missed by all who know her.
A celebration of Nancy's life is being planned for the beginning of October in Red Hook, NY-as this was her favorite time of year.
Memorial donations may be made in Nancy's memory to the Hudson Valley Hospice, 374 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 28, 2019