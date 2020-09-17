1/1
Nancy J. Corrado
1945 - 2020
Nancy J. Corrado

Hyde Park - Nancy Jane Corrado, 75, a lifelong area resident, passed away with her family by her side on September 16, 2020 at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie following a brief illness.

Born in Poughkeepsie on July 31, 1945, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Eleanor Galvin Hughes. She was a graduate of F.D. Roosevelt High School, Hyde Park, and the Krissler Business Institute, Poughkeepsie.

Nancy worked at the Dutchess County Department of Mental Hygiene in Poughkeepsie for many years until her retirement in 2005.

She was a communicant of St. Peter's Parish in Hyde Park and was active with the March of Dimes.

Nancy enjoyed traveling, bowling, bocce, playing cards, and the occasional trip to the casino.

On October 3, 1964 in Poughkeepsie, she married Louis Corrado. He predeceased her in 2002.

Nancy was a great friend to many, evidenced by all the people she touched. She will be truly missed by her friends near and far.

Family was very important to Nancy, and she enjoyed spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her two sons, Daniel Corrado and wife, Laura, and Ronald Corrado and wife, Kristin; two grandchildren, Bradford and Gemma Corrado; sister-in-law, Irene Hunt and husband, John; niece, Kimberly Lee and husband, Brian, and their son, Carter; several nieces and nephews; and her companion, William Terry.

Calling hours will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 PM, Sunday, September 20th at Sweet's Funeral Home, Rte. 9, Hyde Park.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM, Monday, September 21st at Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish, 185 Hudson View Dr., Poughkeepsie.

Burial will follow in the family plot at St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie.

Please be aware that COVID protocols will be followed, masks will be required, and there may be longer than normal wait times at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the Corrado family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Westchester Medical Center Foundation, 100 Woods Road, Taylor Pavilion -Suite C3, Valhalla, NY 10595. (for the benefit of the Maria Fareri Children's Hospital)

To send an online condolence or for directions, please visit www.sweetsfuneralhome.com.






Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
SEP
20
Calling hours
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Sweet's Funeral Home
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Chapel of St. Peter's Parish
SEP
21
Burial
St. Peter's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Sweet's Funeral Home
4365 Albany Post Road (Rt. 9)
Hyde Park, NY 12538
(845) 229-2624
