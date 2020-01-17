|
Nancy J. Dow
Columbia, SC - Nancy J. Dow beloved of Charles W. Dow died at Prisma Health Care Richland on Thursday January 16, 2020. A former resident of Poughkeepsie, N.Y. Mrs. Dow was 88.
Mrs. Dow was a Central Hudson employee prior to becoming a house wife. She is a 1950 graduate of Poughkeepsie High School. She lived a wonderful life and enjoyed gardening, knitting and spending time with her pet cats.
Born on December 2, 1931 in Schenectady, New York she was the daughter of Spencer C. James, Sr. and Helen N. Nielsen.
She is survived by her son Steven Dow and wife Bonnie Dow. Her daughter Carole Little and husband Stephen Little.
A private burial will take place at 10:00am Wednesday January 22, 2020 at the Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son FH, Inc. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 20, 2020