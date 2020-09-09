Nancy L. McKenna
Pleasant Valley - Nancy L. McKenna, 70 of Pleasant Valley, NY passed away on September 7, 2020 in Vassar Bros. Medical Center, Poughkeepsie, NY. She was born on May 15, 1950 in Endicott, N.Y., the daughter of Gordon E. & Yvonne C. Davey Wells.
She married Robert J. McKenna, Jr. on September 1, 1984 in Poughkeepsie, NY. He survives at home. Nancy was self-employed as a Pet Sitter in Pleasant Valley, NY. She loved her animals.
Nancy was a 40 year member of the Pleasant Valley Fire District, 5 year member of the Salt Point Fire Company and she loved being outside working in her garden.
Survivors include daughters: Carol (Mike) McRitchie of Pleasant Valley, NY; Shara (Justin) Studler of Camp LeJeune, NC; Jamie (Edward) Peters of Middletown, NY and brother: David (Jill) Wells of Trento, Florida. Her biggest joy in life was her children and grandchildren: Patrick, Dale, Shannon McRitchie; Braelyn, Landon-Tate Studler; Kaydence, Emma Peters and she was Nanny to them all. There are 4 Nieces and 1 Nephew that survive.
There are no calling hours. Services are private and burial is at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.