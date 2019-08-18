|
|
Nancy L. Moody
Fishkill - Nancy L. Moody, a 46-year Fishkill resident since 1973, passed away at home on Friday, August 9, 2019. She was 80.
She was born in Oklahoma City on November 25, 1938. Nancy was raised in Oklahoma by her parents, Melba and C.V. "Jack" Burns, as well as her grandmother, Dr. Pearl Mustoe. On August 28, 1957, she married Dwight L. Moody at South Minster Presbyterian Church in Oklahoma City. Dwight was a career member of the U.S. Air Force, and in accordance with his service therefore they resided in several Air Force communities throughout the U.S. as they raised their family. They moved to Fishkill in 1973.
Nancy worked in administration at Marist College in Poughkeepsie for over 25 years. She was an active member of the New Hackensack Reformed Church for 25 years, where she was also a member of the church choir. Nancy loved music and played as a violinist for the Mid-Hudson Community Orchestra. She was past president of the Officers' Wives Club at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock, TX.
In 1985, at the age of 46, she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Communications from Marist College.
She is survived by her husband Dwight at home in Fishkill. Additional survivors include her daughter, Carla Guzijan & her husband Momir of Wappingers Falls; her son, Jerry Moody & his wife Susan of Beekman; her son, Scott Moody & his wife Laura of Hopewell Junction; her son, Brian Moody & his wife Irene of Poughkeepsie; her grandchildren, Marko Guzijan & his partner Jelena, Nikolas Guzijan & his wife Leia, Christina Czachorowski & her husband Andy, Jennifer Anderson & her husband Rob, Stephanie Gaur & her husband Chris, Matthew Moody & his wife Devin, Stephen Moody, Rachel Moody, Brad Moody, Troy Moody, and Luke Moody; her great-grandchildren, Maverik, Vuk, Owen, Simon, Wini, Mila, and Brooklynn; her brother, Ralph Burns of Arkansas; and many other loving relatives & friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11am on Wednesday August 21 at the New Hackensack Reformed Church, 1580 Route 376, Wappingers Falls, with a time of visitation at 10am.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Mid-Hudson Community Orchestra, c/o Scott Moody, 508 Rt 376, Hopewell Junction, NY 12533.
Arrangements are under the direction of McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., 1089 Main Street, Fishkill. For online tributes, please visit Nancy's Book of Memories at www.mchoulfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 18, 2019