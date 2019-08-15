|
Nancy Leach Jozefowicz
Red Hook - Nancy Leach Jozefowicz died Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Northern Dutchess Hospital, Rhinebeck, NY. She was born July 13, 1939 at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY to Margaret Gray Leach and Sherman D. Leach.
On April 14, 1968, Nancy married Joseph Jozefowicz at St. Christopher's Church in Red Hook, NY with Father Martin Biglin and The Reverend Duane W. Smith, Pastor of the First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ) officiating. Nancy was a longtime member of the First Congregational Church (United Church of Christ).
Nancy and Joseph were married for 51 years. Joseph survives at home. Nancy and Joseph are the parents of three sons who survive, Dr. James J. Jozefowicz (Dr. Stephanie) of Indiana, PA, Andrew S. Jozefowicz (Nancy Finelli) of Saugerties, NY, and Thomas M. Jozefowicz (Melissa) of Poughkeepsie, NY, in addition to her grandchildren Abigail AnMarie ZiYi Jozefowicz, Angelina Marie Baker, and Matthew Ben Jozefowicz. Nancy also is survived by a nephew, Bradford D. Leach (Alice) of Hyde Park, NY, and a grandnephew, Douglas A. Leach.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her brother, David W. Leach.
Nancy graduated from Arlington High School in 1957. She worked in the public relations department at Central Hudson Gas and Electric Corporation from January 1959 until February 1969. Following the birth of her children, Nancy was a stay-at-home mother and provided childcare for many children for several years.
Nancy was a member of St. John's Reformed Church of Upper Red Hook.
Nancy was a life member of the Mid-Hudson Kennel Association, Ltd. serving on the board of directors. She held the position of corresponding secretary and served as chairperson of MHKA's annual eye clinic for several years. In addition, Nancy was a member of the Lhasa Apso Club of Westchester for which she served as secretary and on the board of directors.
Nancy had a lifelong interest in animals and the causes of animals. Beginning with her childhood interest in horses and horseback riding at her family's farm, Greenvale Farms in Poughkeepsie, Nancy devoted her later years to breeding and raising Lhasa Apsos.
Nancy and her family appreciated the excellent care and kindness that was provided to her by the nursing staff, especially the certified nursing assistants on the Livingston Unit, at Thompson House.
Friends will be received at the Burnett & White Funeral Home, 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY on Friday, August 16, 2016 from 3 to 6pm. Funeral services will be held at 6 pm. Rev. Eric Titus will officiate.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 pm on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Red Hook.
Please make donations in Nancy's memory to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Avenue, Hyde Park, NY 12538.
Arrangements are under the direction of Burnett & White Funeral Homes 7461 S. Broadway, Red Hook, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 15, 2019