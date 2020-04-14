|
|
Nancy Mc Kenna Durling
Hyde Park - Nancy Mc Kenna Durling, age 83, Hyde Park, NY, passed away on March 28, 2020 as a result of a courageous battle with cancer. Nancy graduated from Arlington High School in 1954 where she excelled in academics and sports. In her teenage years, she loved her horses.
She is survived by her husband, Wm. J. Durling , daughter Robin Kaba, sons Billy & Kevin Durling. Also surviving are brothers Vincent, Charles, Mike & Mark Mc Kenna. Also surviving are many grand & great grand children.
Nancy was predeceased by mother (Theresa Mc Kenna Decker, father (Vincent Mc Kenna), stepfather(John Decker), her daughter (Debbie Di Ambrosio), a sister (Patricia Mc Kenna Sensevieri).
The family wishes to thank the VA Nursing Home in Montrose, NY for their excellent care.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020