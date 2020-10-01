1/
Nancy Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Miller

Beacon; recently of Franklin, KY - Nancy Miller, 70, a life-long Beacon resident, recently of Franklin, KY, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1950 in Beacon, daughter of the late Peter C. Miller and Nellie (Williams) Miller. Nancy attended Beacon City Schools. She worked as a telephone operator at the Castle Point Veterans Hospital for 10-years until she retired.

Nancy is survived by her two sons: Donald Miller and Jon 'JP' Pendleton; and her two grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Durlacher and her two brothers: Peter Miller and his wife Sharon; and John Miller and his wife Denise both of Beacon; and several nieces & nephews. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters: David Miller, Donald Miller, Paula Carmen and Mary Stern.

Her Family & Friends will gather to remember her life on Thursday, October 8th from 6-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME. 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a service of remembrance will be offered at 7:30pm. Interment will be private at the discretion of her family. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Libby Funeral Home Inc
55 Teller Ave
Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 831-0179
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Libby Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved