Nancy Miller
Beacon; recently of Franklin, KY - Nancy Miller, 70, a life-long Beacon resident, recently of Franklin, KY, passed away on September 22, 2020. She was born on May 22, 1950 in Beacon, daughter of the late Peter C. Miller and Nellie (Williams) Miller. Nancy attended Beacon City Schools. She worked as a telephone operator at the Castle Point Veterans Hospital for 10-years until she retired.
Nancy is survived by her two sons: Donald Miller and Jon 'JP' Pendleton; and her two grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Elizabeth Durlacher and her two brothers: Peter Miller and his wife Sharon; and John Miller and his wife Denise both of Beacon; and several nieces & nephews. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters: David Miller, Donald Miller, Paula Carmen and Mary Stern.
Her Family & Friends will gather to remember her life on Thursday, October 8th from 6-8pm at the LIBBY FUNERAL HOME. 55 Teller Avenue, Beacon, where a service of remembrance will be offered at 7:30pm. Interment will be private at the discretion of her family. To offer a message of condolence or share a fond memory, please visit: www.LibbyFuneralHome.com