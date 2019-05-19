Nancy Serino



Poughkeepsie - Nancy Serino, loving and devoted mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at age 93. Born and raised in Staten Island, she was a longtime resident of Dutchess County. As a young widow, she raised her four children and then returned to sales of bridalwear and fine furs until her retirement, during which she enjoyed family gatherings that were always full of laughter and reminiscing over her delicious home-cooked meals.



She is survived by her daughter, three sons and their spouses, six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. She also leaves behind a brother-in-law, two sister-in-laws and several nieces, nephews and their children. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by four siblings and her in-laws.



The family would like to offer a special thanks for the warm care that was received from her homecare aides, doctors and nurses. Internment and a memorial gathering will be at the convenience of the family, who kindly requests that memorial contributions be made to a . Arrangements are under the direction of the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. To send online condolences, please visit www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on May 19, 2019