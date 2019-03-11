Services
Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
(845) 255-1212
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
8:00 PM
Copeland Funeral Home Inc
162 S Putt Corners Rd
New Paltz, NY 12561
Nancy Tornatore Obituary
Nancy Tornatore

Clintondale - Nancy Tornatore, 61, of Clintondale, died Friday, March 8, 2019 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born on May 25, 1957 in Albany, she was the loving wife of Michael R. Tornatore of Clintondale.

Nancy was the LOVE of Michael's life. They met in high school

back in 1973 and cherished their relationship. She graduated from Russell Sage College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She was a Registered Nurse for the last 40 years. Taking the time to raise her two loving children Christina and Michael until they were ready for school. Her love for her children, their spouses and grandchild Jocelyn was unlimited. She had a passion for anything to do with water, especially the ocean. Every year the family made the trip to the Jersey shore. To quote her, "the beach and the ocean are good for the soul". She was always surrounded by and will continue to be remembered by her very close friends and their amazing relationships.

Nancy is survived by her husband, of 37 years, Michael R. Tornatore of Clintondale, whom she married on June 20, 1981; a son, Michael D. Tornatore and his wife Justine of Newburgh; a daughter, Christina Tornatore-Canal and her husband, Paul of Kiamesha Lake, NY; and a granddaughter, Jocelyn.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Copeland Funeral Home, 162 S. Putt Corners Road in New Paltz.

A funeral service will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Salvatore Cordero from St. Joseph's Church, officiating.

Interment will be privately held.

Copeland Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be left for the family of Nancy, by visiting www.copelandfhnp.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 11, 2019
