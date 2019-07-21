Services
Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
371 Hooker Ave
Poughkeepsie, NY 12603
845-452-0460
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Changepoint Church
Poughkeepsie, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Nash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy Yvonne Nash


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy Yvonne Nash Obituary
Nancy Yvonne Nash

Clinton Corners, New York - Nancy Yvonne Nash of Clinton Corners passed away June 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie area, born to parents Joseph C. and Nancy J. Smith Nelson in Beacon, NY on November 5, 1935. Nancy is survived by brother Joseph C. Nelson and wife Ruth of Vermont, and niece Tammy Nelson Whittington and family of Georgia. She was predeceased by son Kevin L. Nash, and survived by son Brian A. Nash and wife Jonni, son F. Andy Nash and wife Janis, step-daughter Linda Nash Manchester of Florida, daughter-in-law Michele Tomasicchio Nash, and grandchildren F. Andrew Nash II and Janet of Alabama, Melanie A. Nash, Beth A. Nash and her furry grandson Patrick.

Nancy was a secretary in Arlington School District, followed by 29 years at IBM as a Senior Administrator and Manager, retiring in 1993. After IBM, Nancy returned to college and pursued many interests including mental health counseling, title company research, plus numerous volunteer hours serving the Lord Jesus in street ministry to inner-city children, grant-writing, Bible study and hospitality.

To know Nancy was to love her. The beautiful smile on her face and the twinkle in her eyes would light up a room. She was generous, kind, caring, hard-working, loyal and a lover of Jesus, her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a tender heart and she was always there for her sons. She enjoyed hummingbirds, horses, gardening, sketching and creative writing.

Nancy attended Changepoint Church in Poughkeepsie, and a celebration of Nancy's life will be held there 5-8pm Thursday, July 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's honor to the Missionary Fund at Changepoint, 260 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 31 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home
Download Now