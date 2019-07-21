Nancy Yvonne Nash



Clinton Corners, New York - Nancy Yvonne Nash of Clinton Corners passed away June 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. Nancy was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie area, born to parents Joseph C. and Nancy J. Smith Nelson in Beacon, NY on November 5, 1935. Nancy is survived by brother Joseph C. Nelson and wife Ruth of Vermont, and niece Tammy Nelson Whittington and family of Georgia. She was predeceased by son Kevin L. Nash, and survived by son Brian A. Nash and wife Jonni, son F. Andy Nash and wife Janis, step-daughter Linda Nash Manchester of Florida, daughter-in-law Michele Tomasicchio Nash, and grandchildren F. Andrew Nash II and Janet of Alabama, Melanie A. Nash, Beth A. Nash and her furry grandson Patrick.



Nancy was a secretary in Arlington School District, followed by 29 years at IBM as a Senior Administrator and Manager, retiring in 1993. After IBM, Nancy returned to college and pursued many interests including mental health counseling, title company research, plus numerous volunteer hours serving the Lord Jesus in street ministry to inner-city children, grant-writing, Bible study and hospitality.



To know Nancy was to love her. The beautiful smile on her face and the twinkle in her eyes would light up a room. She was generous, kind, caring, hard-working, loyal and a lover of Jesus, her family and friends. She had a wonderful sense of humor, a tender heart and she was always there for her sons. She enjoyed hummingbirds, horses, gardening, sketching and creative writing.



Nancy attended Changepoint Church in Poughkeepsie, and a celebration of Nancy's life will be held there 5-8pm Thursday, July 25th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Nancy's honor to the Missionary Fund at Changepoint, 260 Mill Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Timothy P. Doyle Funeral Home 31 Hooker Ave. Poughkeepsie, New York 12603. If you would like to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.doylefuneralhome.com Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 21, 2019