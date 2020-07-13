1/1
Nannie Ruth Wright-Lee
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nannie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nannie Ruth Wright-Lee

Poughkeepsie - Nannie Ruth Wright-Lee, a resident of Dutchess County since 1968 and formerly of Roxboro, NC, a loving Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, and Faithful Friend departed this life to enter eternal rest on July 6, 2020.

Born on January 17, 1944, in Person County, NC, Nannie was the first-born child to James E. Wright and Mary L. Cameron. She received her education in Person County, NC and also attended Kitterill Junior College in North Carolina. She met and married the love of her life, Robert E. Lee, who preceded her in death on March 27, 1977.

Nannie was baptized at an early age at the Mount Bethel Baptist Church in Roxboro, NC. She worked in Atlantic City during the summer of 1967 and shortly thereafter relocated to Norristown, PA. In 1968, she relocated to Poughkeepsie where she worked for the U. S. Postal Service for 34 years, retiring in April 2000. She joined Second Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Thomas J. Jenkins. Today, she is still a faithful and dedicated member under the leadership of Reverend John R. Simon. At Second Baptist Church she served as President of the Convention Club and Vice President of the Flower Ministry. She has been a faithful member of the NYS Woman's Christian Temperance Union (WCTU).

Nannie loved attending church, sending greeting and birthday cards, traveling and cooking. She especially enjoyed cooking Easter Dinner and inviting all of her friends. Planning trips to Englishtown, NJ and to Sight and Sounds was also another of a favorite things to do. Those that knew her - always knew that she "never" forgot a birthday or holiday. If no one else sent a card - "Nan did".

She leaves to cherish her memory; her loving and devoted son, Patrick Elroy; daughter, Nicole Ruth; one grand-daughter, Natalie Marie, who all reside in Poughkeepsie, NY; sisters, Sylvia Wright, Mary Lester, Minnie Jay (Merrill) and Linda Wright all of North Carolina; she is also survived by her sisters-in-law; Clara Ragland (Napoleon), Mary Morris (Ray) and Rachael John and one brother-in-law, Sammy Lee (Rosalene) of North Carolina and a host of other family and friends.

Nannie is predeceased by her brother, James and sister, Brenda.

Mrs. Lee will have a visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. (Face Mask REQUIRED). Interment Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Roxboro, NC. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. "Committed To Being The Very Best" Call us anytime 845-452-2894 or 452-6143.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rhodes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved