Nannie Ruth Wright-Lee



Poughkeepsie - Nannie Ruth Wright-Lee, a resident of Dutchess County since 1968 and formerly of Roxboro, NC, a loving Mother, Grandmother, Daughter, Sister, and Faithful Friend departed this life to enter eternal rest on July 6, 2020.



Born on January 17, 1944, in Person County, NC, Nannie was the first-born child to James E. Wright and Mary L. Cameron. She received her education in Person County, NC and also attended Kitterill Junior College in North Carolina. She met and married the love of her life, Robert E. Lee, who preceded her in death on March 27, 1977.



Nannie was baptized at an early age at the Mount Bethel Baptist Church in Roxboro, NC. She worked in Atlantic City during the summer of 1967 and shortly thereafter relocated to Norristown, PA. In 1968, she relocated to Poughkeepsie where she worked for the U. S. Postal Service for 34 years, retiring in April 2000. She joined Second Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend Thomas J. Jenkins. Today, she is still a faithful and dedicated member under the leadership of Reverend John R. Simon. At Second Baptist Church she served as President of the Convention Club and Vice President of the Flower Ministry. She has been a faithful member of the NYS Woman's Christian Temperance Union (WCTU).



Nannie loved attending church, sending greeting and birthday cards, traveling and cooking. She especially enjoyed cooking Easter Dinner and inviting all of her friends. Planning trips to Englishtown, NJ and to Sight and Sounds was also another of a favorite things to do. Those that knew her - always knew that she "never" forgot a birthday or holiday. If no one else sent a card - "Nan did".



She leaves to cherish her memory; her loving and devoted son, Patrick Elroy; daughter, Nicole Ruth; one grand-daughter, Natalie Marie, who all reside in Poughkeepsie, NY; sisters, Sylvia Wright, Mary Lester, Minnie Jay (Merrill) and Linda Wright all of North Carolina; she is also survived by her sisters-in-law; Clara Ragland (Napoleon), Mary Morris (Ray) and Rachael John and one brother-in-law, Sammy Lee (Rosalene) of North Carolina and a host of other family and friends.



Nannie is predeceased by her brother, James and sister, Brenda.



Mrs. Lee will have a visitation 10:00-11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. (Face Mask REQUIRED). Interment Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Roxboro, NC.









