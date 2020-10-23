Naomi C. Anolick
Poughkeepsie - Naomi C. Anolick passed away peacefully early Wednesday Oct 21, 2020 at Wingate in Ulster. Naomi was born in Brooklyn NY on March 7th 1928 as Naomi Cogan and lived a happy 92 plus years. On September 3rd 1949 she married her best friend Eugene (Gene) Anolick and after a short time in Pittsburg they settled in Pittsfield Mass, where they expanded their family to 4 children. After moving to Kentucky for a few years they settled in Poughkeepsie in 1968, where Naomi was a Kindergarten teacher for the City of Poughkeepsie. She loved teaching little ones and also taught Sunday School at Temple Beth-El where she was an active member. She continued teaching in retirement by becoming a certified Ballroom dance instructor with Gene and creating their dance school, Love to Dance. They loved their students and their many years of teaching, dance parties, and dance weekends in the Catskills.
Since early 2016 Naomi lived at The Landing of Poughkeepsie where she had many good friends and called it home.
Naomi was predeceased by her husband Gene and her oldest daughter Kathy (Patrick), she is survived by her son Tzvi (Rachel), her daughter Barbara Parry, and her son David (Karen), 9 Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving sister Elaine, many nieces, nephews and all her friends.
