1/1
Naomi C. Anolick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Naomi's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Naomi C. Anolick

Poughkeepsie - Naomi C. Anolick passed away peacefully early Wednesday Oct 21, 2020 at Wingate in Ulster. Naomi was born in Brooklyn NY on March 7th 1928 as Naomi Cogan and lived a happy 92 plus years. On September 3rd 1949 she married her best friend Eugene (Gene) Anolick and after a short time in Pittsburg they settled in Pittsfield Mass, where they expanded their family to 4 children. After moving to Kentucky for a few years they settled in Poughkeepsie in 1968, where Naomi was a Kindergarten teacher for the City of Poughkeepsie. She loved teaching little ones and also taught Sunday School at Temple Beth-El where she was an active member. She continued teaching in retirement by becoming a certified Ballroom dance instructor with Gene and creating their dance school, Love to Dance. They loved their students and their many years of teaching, dance parties, and dance weekends in the Catskills.

Since early 2016 Naomi lived at The Landing of Poughkeepsie where she had many good friends and called it home.

Naomi was predeceased by her husband Gene and her oldest daughter Kathy (Patrick), she is survived by her son Tzvi (Rachel), her daughter Barbara Parry, and her son David (Karen), 9 Grandchildren, and 6 Great-Grandchildren. She also leaves behind her loving sister Elaine, many nieces, nephews and all her friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wm. G. Miller & Son F.H., Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved