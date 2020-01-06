|
|
In Memory of Mom
Naomi Jean Presti
January 6,1989
Years have passed since our Mother was taken. But still today, our hearts remain aching. Though our lives may go on with the memory of her smile. A piece of us is missing; it's been hurting for awhile. And now when we think of her, we remember what we had. The never ending love that she gave to us and Dad. There's no doubt that she's an angel. The way her face shines, as she watches over us; our reflection in her eyes. So we never take for granted; our love for one another. For we'll always be a family. But we'll always miss our Mother!!
With All Our Love Always,
Your Loving Daughters Cindy,
Pam and Debbie and
Your Loving Husband Angelo Presti
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Jan. 6, 2020