Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
(845) 297-2640
Calling hours
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Delehanty Funeral Home
64 E Main St
Wappingers Falls, NY 12590
View Map
Napoleon Williams
Napoleon Williams


1944 - 2019
Napoleon Williams Obituary
Napoleon Williams

Highland - Napoleon(Pokie) Williams passed away at Vassar Bros. Medical Center on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 75.

Napoleon is predeceased by his Mother, Erma Mosley, and his grandson, Troy Williams.

Napoleon is survived by his loving wife, Paula, of 27 years. They were married in Wappingers Falls NY on August 10, 1991. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 40 years of service.

Napoleon is lovingly remembered by his children, Yvonne, Craig, his wife Bridget, Cristal, and Simone of Poughkeepsie, and Latora of Maryland. He is also survived by a stepson, Richard Dominick, as well as step-daughter, Deborah (Dominick), and her husband Mark Dzielecki, of Poughkeepsie.

Napoleon also leaves behind nine grandchildren, Dion, Alyssa, Clarence, Nyjia, Isaiah, DJ, Morgan, McKenzie and Kole, along with a host of nieces and nephews. Although Napoleon was an only child, he treasured his long-time friend, Janet Barresi, as his sister.

Napoleon was an avid Yankee fan as well as NY Jet fan. He also rooted for his Michigan Wolverines. A trip he cherishes was a visit to the "Big House" in Ann Arbor Michigan, with Rick and Mark, to watch his favotite team. He also enjoyed playing racketball three times a week at Mike Artega's with his retired buddies, as well as his special friend of 50 Years, Dick Dabros.

Friends may call on Thursday from 4 to 8 PM at the Delehanty Funeral Home 64 E. Main St., Wappingers Falls. Napoleon will be reposed at the Fishkill Rural Cemetery Mausoleum on Friday after a brief memorial service at 10:00 AM at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Napoleon's memory to the National Parkinson's Foundation 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, New York, N.Y. 10018 or online at Parkinson.org To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
