Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beth-El C.O.G.I.C.,
91 Hooker Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Beth-El C.O.G.I.C
91 Hooker Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY
More Obituaries for Narendra Ruparelia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Narendra K. Ruparelia


1971 - 2019
Narendra K. Ruparelia Obituary
Narendra K. Ruparelia

Poughkeepsie - Narendra K. Ruparelia aka " Ski" was born December 16, 1971 to Magan and Pritam Ruparelia. He went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday September 19, 2019 at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley. Narendra was 47 years young. He was a lifelong resident of Poughkeepsie, NY.

Narendra attended Poughkeepsie City Schools and Iona College. He was previously employed at Wassaic, Narendra was an entrepreneur. He was co-owner of Rita's & Sons Deli. Narendra enjoyed cars, sports and most of all, spending time with his beautiful children.

Narendra is survived his loving children; Naresh Ruparelia of Alpharetta, Georgia and Navya Ruparelia of Highland, NY. He was a loving and extremely proud father of Naresh who is in the United States Marines and pursuing a career in engineering. He was a loving and devoted father to his princess Navya who is an 8th grade honor student and she plays basketball.

Narendra is also survived by his parents, Magan and Pritam Ruparelia and his siblings; Rashmi Ruparelia, Devendra Ruparelia, Sudesh and his wife Karin Ruparelia all of Poughkeepsie, NY. Sister-in-law Nicole Greene of Stone Mountain Georgia. Narendra was predeceased by his brother Rajesh Ruparelia. Narendra will be missed by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Narendra will truly be missed by his childhood friends, Anthony "Ant" Scarchilli, Mark "Mark G" Gause and Lawrence "Stretch" Elting.

Narendra will repose 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 Noon, Friday, September 27, 2019 at Beth-El C.O.G.I.C., 91 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY. Services 12pm at the church. Superintendent Dwight Hunt officiating. Interment at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes 43 Fairview Avenue Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 "Committed To Being The Very Best". Call us anytime at 452-2894 or 452-6143
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Sept. 25, 2019
