Natalie "Toby" Berkowitz



Southbury, CT. - Toby Berkowitz, 88, 60 year resident of the Town of Poughkeepsie, passed away at The Watermark in Southbury, CT on Thursday, March 14, 2019.



She was born on March 23,1930 in New York City, the daughter of Alex & Rose Flambaum. She was the eldest of three siblings.



Her husband, Marvin Berkowitz, pre-deceased her in 2011. Toby and Marvin were married on September 3, 1950 in the Bronx, N.Y.



After moving to Poughkeepsie in 1957, Toby helped Marvin build Craig Dental Lab. Toby worked at the Hello Shop for many years, a job she thoroughly enjoyed and missed after she retired. She enjoyed travelling with Marvin, visiting many countries throughout their sixty-year marriage. She was tough and independent. She adored driving, an activity she found very relaxing. She would often say that she was taking her "baby" out for a spin. She loved all things Disney, reading murder mystery novels, and working on her needlework, entering many of her pieces at the Dutchess County Fair and at The Watermark in Southbury, CT.



A longtime member of Temple Beth-El in Poughkeepsie, Toby had a beautiful soprano voice and she sang in the choir for many years.



Toby is survived by her two sons and their wives: Jeff Berkowitz & Merri Klar of Woodbury, Connecticut, and Mike & Anne Berkowitz of Haverhill, Massachusetts, her grandchildren: MaXx, his wife Rebecca, Jake and Daniel, and other loving family and friends.



Services are 3:00 PM on Sunday, March 17 at Temple Beth-El, 118 South Grand Ave., Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603. Rabbi Daniel Victor will officiate. Burial will follow at the family plot in Temple Beth-El Cemetery, Rt. 44, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603. Shiva will be held on March 18, 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM at Temple B'nai Israel, 444 Main Street North, Southbury, CT 06488.



Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of Wm. G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, N.Y. 12603.



If you wish to send an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.wmgmillerfuneralhome.com. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 23, 2019