Natalie Cassano
Wappingers Falls - Natalie Paulo Maratto Cassano, 100, of Wappingers Falls, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Sapphire at Wappingers Falls.
She was born in White Plains December 23, 1918, the daughter of Nicholas and Concetta Martini Paulo. Mrs. Cassano was employed as an office worker at the Bank of New York. She was predeceased by her husbands, Ralph Maratto and Domenick Cassano. Mrs. Cassano was a member of St. Marys Church, Wappingers Falls, the Womens Guild at St. Anthony's Church, White Plains, and the Fishkill-Beacon Seniors Center.
She was a very loving, caring mother who was devoted to her family and friends. She was also a strong independant woman and lived to the age of 100, and will be deeply missed, and will leave many wonderful memories.
She is survived by her daughters, Diane Ellison-Cantor (Ronald) of Wappingers Falls, Sheila Mararro of Fishkill, Grandchildren, Sandra (Eric) Parker, of California, Jimmy Ellison of Wappingers Falls, Greatgrandchildren, Serena Andrades and James Ellison, a sister, Lillian Pagliari, of Mamaroneck, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by a sister, Josephine Ritch, and a brother, Nicholas Paulo.
There will be no calling hours. After cremation, a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Monday at 11:00 AM at St. Marys Church 11 Clinton St. Wappingers Falls. Spring burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Valhalla, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are in charge of the Delehanty Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church. To send a condolence or for directions, visit www.delehantyfuneral.com
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Mar. 1, 2019