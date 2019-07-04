Services
Rhodes Funeral Home
43 Fairview Avenue
Poughkeepsie, NY 12601
(845) 452-2894
Reposing
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church,
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Beulah Baptist Church
92 Catharine Street
Poughkeepsie, NY
- - Natalie Myrick made her Heavenly home transition June 30, 2019 surrounded by family. Mrs. Myrick will repose 6:30-9:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Final visitation 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 6, 2019 with Funeral service 12:00 noon at the church. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms Jr will officiate. Interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 4, 2019
