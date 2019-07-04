|
|
Natalie Myrick
- - Natalie Myrick made her Heavenly home transition June 30, 2019 surrounded by family. Mrs. Myrick will repose 6:30-9:00 p.m., Friday, July 5, 2019 at Beulah Baptist Church, 92 Catharine Street, Poughkeepsie, NY. Final visitation 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 noon, Saturday, July 6, 2019 with Funeral service 12:00 noon at the church. Rev. Jesse V. Bottoms Jr will officiate. Interment at Fishkill Rural Cemetery, Fishkill, NY. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on July 4, 2019