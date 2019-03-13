Nathaniel Thomas Bush



Poughkeepsie - Nathaniel Thomas Bush, 86, returned to his heavenly home on March 2, 2019. His firm belief in God and devotion to his family provided his foundation of life and ultimately gave him peace.



Nathaniel was born on October 2, 1932 in Chelsea, N.Y. to the late Nathaniel Collins Bush and Helen Mallory Bush-Jones. He married Geraldine Boone who predeceased him in 1988. Nathaniel was blessed with a loving family and helped raised his six children with patience, discipline and humility. He taught them the importance of hard work and work ethics, no matter what your occupation was.



Nathaniel was a Korean War Veteran, served in the US Army and was recipient of National Defense Service and Good Conduct medals. He continued his service as a reservist at military base in Fort Meade, Maryland.



Nathaniel retired from Ford Motor Company after 44 years in Tulsa, Oklahoma and spent his last years in Maryland. He was an avid lover of the outdoors, sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. He will be dearly missed by his loved ones, who celebrate the fact that he is at peace with his creator.



Nathaniel is survived by his children, Falette Bush, Nathan Stevie Bush(Pearl), Merritta Bush, Nanette Stokes(Larry), Lester Bush and daughter-in-law, Karen Bush. 22 grandchildren, 19 Great grandchildren, 9 Great-Great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son, Davey Bush, his sisters; Gladys Thompson, Eleanor Mayo-Buxton, Louise Thorpe. His brothers; Ralph, Robert and Clarence Bush.



Service will be held at Doyle Funeral Home 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 on Friday, March 15, 2019. Viewing from 10:00am - 11:00am and home going service will begin at 11:00am. Interment will take place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery immediately after the service. Bishop Debra Gause of Holy Light Pentecostal Church will officiate the service. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home and condolences may be sent to Bush Family at 6030 Marshalee Drive #111, Elkridge, Maryland 21075. Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019