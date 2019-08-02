|
|
Neal Patrick Rothlauf
Orlando, FL - Neal Patrick Rothlauf, 58, passed away on July 16, 2019, in Orlando, FL. Born on March 18, 1961, in Peekskill, NY, Neal was the son of George and Dorothy Rothlauf, who predeceased him.
Neal was raised in Wappingers Falls, NY, was a graduate of John Jay High School, and entered the US Air Force in 1980. Upon returning to NY, Neal worked for IBM, before moving to Orlando, FL, where he worked for Parker Boats.
Neal is survived by his two daughters, as well as sisters, Christine Papele, NY, Janice Sabbagh, NY, Holly (Steve) Stuetzle, FL and Amy (Michael) Corcoran, Hopewell Jct., NY. He is also survived by a niece, several nephews, a great niece and several great nephews.
In keeping with his wishes, Neal has been cremated, and will be buried at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY, alongside his parents, at the family's convenience.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 2, 2019