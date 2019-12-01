|
Neil J. DeMaio, Sr
Highland, NY - Neil J. DeMaio, Sr, 85,of Poughkeepsie, previously a long-time Highland resident, passed away peacefully at Mid Hudson Regional Hospital on Friday, November 29, 2019. Born on June 2, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Josephine Luongo and Fred DeMaio.
Neil was a retired member of the Teamsters Local 445 and drove for several trucking companies through the years. He served overseas during the Korean War for the United States Army. A devoted grandfather, he followed his grandchildren's sporting and performing events all over the country. He adored his great grandchildren, who referred to him as "Grandpa Great." You could often find him sitting on his son's patio, enjoying a cold beer and watching the NY Yankees. He also enjoyed playing golf with his brothers and gambling at a casino.
Neil is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Neil and Roberta DeMaio of Highland, his son Steven DeMaio of Panama City, FL, his daughter Teresa DeMaio of Highland, his daughter and son-in-law Debra and John Corey of Highland and his son Michael DeMaio of Poughkeepsie. He is also survived by his devoted brother and sister in law Vincent and RoseAnn DeMaio, his grandchildren Kara DeMaio, Krista Petrosoff, Kacie DeMaio, Justin DeMaio and Francesca DeMaio, his great grandchildren Elizabeth, Mary and Catherine Petrosoff, his brother in law and sister in law Steve and Sue DiLorenzo, many nieces, nephews and cousins and his longtime friend and companion MaryAnn Birritella. In addition to his parents, Neil was predeceased by his second wife, Rosemary DiLorenzo DeMaio, his daughter Leann DeMaio (11/26/19), his grandson Kyle DeMaio, his brother Anthony DeMaio and his sister in law Marion DiLorenzo.
Per Neil's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Burial at the Cedar Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum in Newburh, NY will be private.
Arrangements under the guidance of the Michael Torsone Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., Highland, NY.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2019