Poughkeepsie - Neil Teicher, 77, passed away peacefully at his home in Poughkeepsie, New York with loved ones by his side.
Born on November 12, 1942 in the Bronx, Neil was the son of Sam and Mary Teicher. He attended Lincoln High School in Yonkers and earned degrees from NYU, University of Wisconsin-Madison and Hunter School of Social Work. Neil served in the US Army during the Vietnam era and was a proud member of the Samuel H. Dow Post of the American Legion. Neil was a Hudson Valley resident for over 40 years, though his earlier adventures and travels took him from the West Village to Monterey, to Turkey, to England, and the Alps.
Neil was a social worker who started his career working with various local agencies and later went into private practice as a psychotherapist. He was known for his quick wit, dry humor, kindness and compassion. And he made the best ropa vieja.
Neil is survived by his daughter Mary (John), grandson Theo, his life partner, Patricia, nieces and nephews Merrie, Clay, Steffanie and Maverick. He is pre-deceased by his sister, Florence, and wife Josie. Neil was a devoted and beloved uncle, brother, cousin, and friend to countless others who will mourn his passing. He will be deeply missed and forever loved.
A private funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday, November 6, 2020 at William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, Inc., located at 371 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, New York.
Calling hours before and after the service are from 1pm to 2pm and 3pm to 4pm. In compliance with NYS guidelines, social distance and face masks will be required, and capacity may be limited.
to leave online condolences.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research and The Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.