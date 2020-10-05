Neil Wilkinson
PLEASANT VALLEY - Neil Wilkinson, 93 of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Born in Poughkeepsie on February 26, 1927, he was the son of Verdaman and Grace Green Wilkinson.
On October 30, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, Neil married Mary Jane Place. Mrs. Wilkinson predeceased him on March 17, 2003.
Mr. Wilkinson was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie as a scheduler for many years until his retirement.
He is survived by his 3 children; Debra J. Rozelle of Pleasant Valley, Janet Robson and her husband Mark of Pleasant Valley and Garry Wilkinson of Jacksonville, Fl; his grandchildren,
Carrie and Dan Mosher, Peter Rozelle, Alyssa and Joe Bamonte, Daniel Wilkinson and Kelli Wilkinson; his great grandchildren, Daderick Mosher, Austin Rozelle, Sam Mosher, Cody Rozelle, MaryGrace Mosher and Addison Wilkinson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8 from 7-9pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9 at 11 am from the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains.
