1/
Neil Wilkinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Neil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Neil Wilkinson

PLEASANT VALLEY - Neil Wilkinson, 93 of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Vassar Brothers Medical Center.

Born in Poughkeepsie on February 26, 1927, he was the son of Verdaman and Grace Green Wilkinson.

On October 30, 1948 in Poughkeepsie, Neil married Mary Jane Place. Mrs. Wilkinson predeceased him on March 17, 2003.

Mr. Wilkinson was employed at IBM in Poughkeepsie as a scheduler for many years until his retirement.

He is survived by his 3 children; Debra J. Rozelle of Pleasant Valley, Janet Robson and her husband Mark of Pleasant Valley and Garry Wilkinson of Jacksonville, Fl; his grandchildren,

Carrie and Dan Mosher, Peter Rozelle, Alyssa and Joe Bamonte, Daniel Wilkinson and Kelli Wilkinson; his great grandchildren, Daderick Mosher, Austin Rozelle, Sam Mosher, Cody Rozelle, MaryGrace Mosher and Addison Wilkinson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 8 from 7-9pm at Allen Funeral Home, 1605 Main St., Pleasant Valley. Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 9 at 11 am from the funeral home. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Pine Plains.

For directions and condolences, please visit www.hudsonvalleyfuneralhomes.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Poughkeepsie Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allen Funeral Home - Pleasant Valley
1605 Main St.
Pleasant Valley, NY 12569
845-635-2124
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Allen Funeral Home - Pleasant Valley

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved