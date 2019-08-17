|
Nellie Edmonds
MILLBROOK - Nellie Genevieve Edmonds, 94 a longtime resident of Millbrook, passed away at Sharon Hospital, Sharon, CT on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.
Born in New Milford, CT on September 5, 1924, she was the daughter of Henry and Lucy Kittels.
Nellie was a graduate of Thorne Memorial School in Millbrook and was a longtime member of Lyall Memorial Federated Church in Millbrook.
She was married to Oscar Edmonds who predeceased her on August 8, 1986.
Nellie is survived by her 2 sons, Jonathan and Kristopher Edmonds; 4 grandsons; 2 granddaughters; 8 great grandchildren and was a foster mother to 35 children.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 19 at 11 am from Lyall Memorial Federated Church, 30 Maple Ave., Millbrook. Interment will be in Nine Partners Cemetery, Millbrook at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Allen Funeral Home, Millbrook.
Published in the Poughkeepsie Journal on Aug. 17, 2019